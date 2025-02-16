Malick Thiaw News: Wins two tackles against Verona

Thiaw had two shots (zero on goal), two tackles (two won), one interception and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Verona.

Thiaw drew his second consecutive start, teaming up with Matteo Gabbia as Fikayo Tomori was suspended, and turned in a solid shift. The hierarchies appear to still be fluid under a relatively new coach. He has recorded three tackles (all won), one interception and nine clearances in the last three matches.