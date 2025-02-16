Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malick Thiaw headshot

Malick Thiaw News: Wins two tackles against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Thiaw had two shots (zero on goal), two tackles (two won), one interception and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Verona.

Thiaw drew his second consecutive start, teaming up with Matteo Gabbia as Fikayo Tomori was suspended, and turned in a solid shift. The hierarchies appear to still be fluid under a relatively new coach. He has recorded three tackles (all won), one interception and nine clearances in the last three matches.

Malick Thiaw
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now