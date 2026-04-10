Malik Henry Injury: Not ready to play yet

Henry (undisclosed) is not ready to return yet but is trending in the right direction, according to manager Robin Fraser.

Henry has made the bench in each of Toronto's six matches this season. The midfielder has yet to start since doing so in the season opener against Dallas on Feb. 22, however, so his chances of seeing regular playing time when healthy are slim -- thus limiting what he brings to the table from a fantasy perspective. His next chance to play will come against Austin FC on April 18.