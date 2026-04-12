Malik Henry headshot

Malik Henry News: Appeared off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Henry generated one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Henry made an appearance off the bench after entering the match doubtful to play through injury. Since starting the opening game, the midfielder has been a limited option since with three appearances off the bench, ranking up just 84 minutes of play through four MLS appearances.

Malik Henry
Toronto FC
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