Malik Tillman Injury: Doutbful against Olympiacos

Tillman (ankle) is a doubt for Tuesday's clash against Olympiacos in the Champions League, according to BILD.

Tillman picked up an ankle knock in a challenge with Stanley Nsoki during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Union Berlin and is now a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Olympiacos. The midfielder is trending toward a late fitness test, and the club will be pushing to get him ready given his status as a regular starter for the Werkself. If he's unable to suit up, Ernest Poku would be in line for an expanded role up top.