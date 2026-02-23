Malik Tillman Injury: Doutbful against Olympiacos
Tillman (ankle) is a doubt for Tuesday's clash against Olympiacos in the Champions League, according to BILD.
Tillman picked up an ankle knock in a challenge with Stanley Nsoki during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Union Berlin and is now a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Olympiacos. The midfielder is trending toward a late fitness test, and the club will be pushing to get him ready given his status as a regular starter for the Werkself. If he's unable to suit up, Ernest Poku would be in line for an expanded role up top.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More