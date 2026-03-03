Malik Tillman headshot

Malik Tillman Injury: Option for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Tillman (ankle) is an option for Wednesday's match against Hamburger, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand.

Tillman is going to be an option again after his return to training last week, a huge boost for the club. This will give them another solid option in the midfield, notching four goals in 18 appearances (15 starts) this season. The only question seems to be what role he will hold, either starting or playing from the bench.

Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman
