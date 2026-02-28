Malik Tillman Injury: Out to face Mainz
Tillman (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mainz.
Tillman is out for Saturday's matchup with Mainz after failing to recover in time from the ankle knock he suffered against Union Berlin. Despite some initial optimism he is not included in the squad for the weekend. His absence opens the door for Jonas Hofmann to take on a bigger role in the attacking line while he is out.
