Malik Tillman Injury: Remains out
Tillman (ankle) is out for Tuesday's match against Olympiacos.
Tillman was already unlikely to play Tuesday and has not made the call, appearing to have failed his testing ahead of the contest. Unfortunately for the club, this isa rough loss, starting in three of their past five outings. Jonas Hofmann sees the start in his place, his first start in three appearances.
