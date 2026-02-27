Malik Tillman Injury: Unlikely against Mainz

Tillman (ankle) is dealing with a minor issue but is unlikely to play in Saturday's clash against Mainz, coach Kasper Hjulmand said in the press conference.

Tillman picked up an ankle knock against Union Berlin in the last Bundesliga game and is trending toward missing Saturday's matchup with Mainz. That said, coach Kasper Hjulmand did not completely shut the door on him, so the American still has an outside shot at making the squad. Even if he is cleared, he is not expected to be thrown straight back into the starting XI as the staff looks to avoid any setback, which could clear the runway for Jonas Hofmann to take on a bigger role in the attacking line.