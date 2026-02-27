Malik Tillman headshot

Malik Tillman Injury: Unlikely against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Tillman (ankle) is dealing with a minor issue but is unlikely to play in Saturday's clash against Mainz, coach Kasper Hjulmand said in the press conference.

Tillman picked up an ankle knock against Union Berlin in the last Bundesliga game and is trending toward missing Saturday's matchup with Mainz. That said, coach Kasper Hjulmand did not completely shut the door on him, so the American still has an outside shot at making the squad. Even if he is cleared, he is not expected to be thrown straight back into the starting XI as the staff looks to avoid any setback, which could clear the runway for Jonas Hofmann to take on a bigger role in the attacking line.

Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 30, 2024
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
August 13, 2020