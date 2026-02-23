Malik Tillman headshot

Malik Tillman Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Tillman (ankle) is unlikely to play but will be evaluated after the final training session to determine whether he will be fit for Tuesday's return leg against Olympiakos in the Champions League, coach Kasper Hjulmand said in the presse conference. "It's not final yet, but the situation isn't favorable. A decision will be made tomorrow."

Tillman is unlikely to feature due to an ankle issue but will be assessed after the final training session to determine his availability for Tuesday's return leg against Olympiakos in the Champions League. The attacking midfielder remains a locked-in starter, and his potential absence could be significant given he has scored six goals across 26 appearances in all competitions this season. Ernest Poku is likely to take on a larger role if Tillman is unable to play.

Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
