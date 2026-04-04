Malik Tillman headshot

Malik Tillman News: Adds late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Tillman scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Tillman entered the match in the 88th minute and scored six minutes into stoppage time for Leverkusen's final goal. The attacker has goals in back-to-back Bundesliga matches while combining for six shots, two chances created and three crosses over his last three league appearances.

Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
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