Malik Tillman News: Adds late goal
Tillman scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.
Tillman entered the match in the 88th minute and scored six minutes into stoppage time for Leverkusen's final goal. The attacker has goals in back-to-back Bundesliga matches while combining for six shots, two chances created and three crosses over his last three league appearances.
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