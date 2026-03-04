Malik Tillman headshot

Malik Tillman News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Tillman (ankle) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Hamburger.

Tillman is fit as expected Wednesday but is still being eased into action, with the midfielder only earning a bench role. With four goals to his name this season in 18 appearances (15 starts), he should see a starting role once deemed fit.

Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 30, 2024
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
August 13, 2020