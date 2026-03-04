Malik Tillman News: Named to bench
Tillman (ankle) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Hamburger.
Tillman is fit as expected Wednesday but is still being eased into action, with the midfielder only earning a bench role. With four goals to his name this season in 18 appearances (15 starts), he should see a starting role once deemed fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More