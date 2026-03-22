Malik Tillman News: Scores opener in 3-3 draw

Tillman scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Tillman returned to the starting lineup, having been on the bench for four of the five games before this. He scored his fifth goal of the season and his first since January to put his side in the lead after 22 minutes. He took two shots, putting both on target for the second time in successive starts.