Malik Tillman headshot

Malik Tillman News: Scores opener in 3-3 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Tillman scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Tillman returned to the starting lineup, having been on the bench for four of the five games before this. He scored his fifth goal of the season and his first since January to put his side in the lead after 22 minutes. He took two shots, putting both on target for the second time in successive starts.

Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Tillman See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 30, 2024
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
August 13, 2020