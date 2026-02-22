Malik Tillman headshot

Malik Tillman News: Two crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Tillman registered one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Union Berlin.

Tillman recorded two crosses with a shot during Saturday's loss to Union Berlin. He's remained a starter since returning from injury, earning 10 starts in the last 13 appearances, collecting two goals with 16 shots, 18 chances created and 16 tackles in that span.

Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
