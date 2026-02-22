Malik Tillman News: Two crosses in loss
Tillman registered one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Union Berlin.
Tillman recorded two crosses with a shot during Saturday's loss to Union Berlin. He's remained a starter since returning from injury, earning 10 starts in the last 13 appearances, collecting two goals with 16 shots, 18 chances created and 16 tackles in that span.
