Malo Gusto Injury: Battling illness

Gusto is questionable for Tuesday's match against PSG due to an illness, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Elsewhere, Malo is ill today. We'll have a look at him for tomorrow and make a call on him."

Gusto will need some testing and will be a late call for Tuesday, as the defender suffers from an illness. With another full-back in Reece James (hamstring), out for the time being, this will be something to monitor, as Gusto would be almost a sure starter if fit. That said, Marc Cucurella should start at left-back regardless, with Josh Acheampong likely to start at right-back if Gusto is not deemed fit enough.