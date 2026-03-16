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Malo Gusto Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 9:26am

Gusto is questionable for Tuesday's match against PSG due to an illness, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Elsewhere, Malo is ill today. We'll have a look at him for tomorrow and make a call on him."

Gusto will need some testing and will be a late call for Tuesday, as the defender suffers from an illness. With another full-back in Reece James (hamstring), out for the time being, this will be something to monitor, as Gusto would be almost a sure starter if fit. That said, Marc Cucurella should start at left-back regardless, with Josh Acheampong likely to start at right-back if Gusto is not deemed fit enough.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
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