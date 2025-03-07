Malo Gusto Injury: Could be available Sunday

Gusto (undisclosed) was forced off in the first half of Thursday's Europa League match against Copenhagen but could be available for Sunday's game against Leicester, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed after the match. "He's ok, he's better. They just said to me he could possibly be available for Sunday's game, so hopefully we will have him for Sunday."

Gusto is expected to be available for Sunday's game after being forced off in Thursday's Europa League match. The injury appears to be minor, and the Frenchman could return to face Leicester on Sunday. This is positive news for the team, as he has started the last four matches across all competitions. If he has to be unavailable, Reece James is likely to start in his place.