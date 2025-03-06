Malo Gusto Injury: Forced off injured in Europa League

Gusto departed Thursday's game against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League due to an undisclosed injury.

Gusto left the game midway through the first half, and further tests will be needed to determine the extent of the injury. Gusto has been demoted to a backup role in recent weeks, and with Reece James healthy, Gusto shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal going forward. It's unclear if he'll be ready to return when Chelsea takes on Leicester City on Sunday.