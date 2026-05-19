Malo Gusto Injury: Misses Tottenham match

Gusto is out for Tuesday's meeting against Tottenham after suffering an undisclosed blow, Peter Rutzler of Times Sport reports.

Gusto apparently got hurt during training prior to this game after making nine consecutive starts between league and cup action. The full-back's recovery timeline is unclear, but he shouldn't miss a long period if he's only dealing with a knock. His place in the starting lineup has been taken by Josh Acheampong, who will have a rare chance to show his ability.