Malo Gusto Injury: Misses Tottenham match
Gusto is out for Tuesday's meeting against Tottenham after suffering an undisclosed blow, Peter Rutzler of Times Sport reports.
Gusto apparently got hurt during training prior to this game after making nine consecutive starts between league and cup action. The full-back's recovery timeline is unclear, but he shouldn't miss a long period if he's only dealing with a knock. His place in the starting lineup has been taken by Josh Acheampong, who will have a rare chance to show his ability.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 377 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 377 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3521 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More