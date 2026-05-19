Malo Gusto headshot

Malo Gusto Injury: Misses Tottenham match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Gusto is out for Tuesday's meeting against Tottenham after suffering an undisclosed blow, Peter Rutzler of Times Sport reports.

Gusto apparently got hurt during training prior to this game after making nine consecutive starts between league and cup action. The full-back's recovery timeline is unclear, but he shouldn't miss a long period if he's only dealing with a knock. His place in the starting lineup has been taken by Josh Acheampong, who will have a rare chance to show his ability.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago