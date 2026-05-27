Malo Gusto News: Alternative option at right-back

Gusto has been named in France's World Cup squad as a decent alternative option on the right flank of the back line.

Gusto wrapped up the campaign as a steady, high-energy presence for Chelsea across the season, and even though the second half proved much more challenging, he still delivered defensively and offered a reliable attacking outlet down the right whenever called upon. The right-back is up against serious competition for a starting spot, with Jules Kounde firmly locked in as the first choice and Warren Zaire-Emery also an option in that role, leaving Gusto lower in the depth chart for that position. Still, his call-up is a strong reward for a solid individual season in which he posted three goals, five assists, 36 chances created, 89 crosses, and 73 tackles across 45 appearances (35 starts) in all competitions for the Blues, giving manager Didier Deschamps valuable depth on the right flank in case any of the players ahead of him run into fitness issues during the tournament.