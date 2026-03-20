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Malo Gusto News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Gusto trained fully in recent days and is an option for Saturday's clash against Everton, according to the club.

Gusto was back in full training over the past few days and is set to be available for Saturday's clash against Everton, giving the Blues a major boost at the right time. He has been a locked-in starter all season, consistently holding down his role in the lineup. With Reece James (hamstring) sidelined by an injury, his return comes at a crucial moment and should play a big part in stabilizing the back line over the upcoming fixtures.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
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