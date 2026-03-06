Malo Gusto News: Clinical assist in win
Gusto assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa.
Gusto's driven ball across the six-yard box opened the scoring Wednesday for Chelsea as they ran roughshod over Aston Villa in a 4-1 road victory. In addition to his assist, the fullback contributed two tackles (one won) and one interception to the defensive effort across his 75 minutes of play. Gusto has been named to the Chelsea starting XI in four of their last five Premier League clashes.
