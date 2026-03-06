Malo Gusto headshot

Malo Gusto News: Clinical assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gusto assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Gusto's driven ball across the six-yard box opened the scoring Wednesday for Chelsea as they ran roughshod over Aston Villa in a 4-1 road victory. In addition to his assist, the fullback contributed two tackles (one won) and one interception to the defensive effort across his 75 minutes of play. Gusto has been named to the Chelsea starting XI in four of their last five Premier League clashes.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago