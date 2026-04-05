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Malo Gusto News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Gusto delivered one assist to go with two chances created in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Gusto was all over Chelsea's buildup in this one, winning the corner that led to Jorrel Hato's opener and then whipping in a dangerous ball from the right that Tosin Adarabioyo buried for the fourth goal in the 57th minute. He closed with two chances created and one interception across 85 minutes before coming off late, turning in a steady shift down the right side. Gusto had been capped at one half in each of his previous two appearances for the Blues, but after featuring for France and then going nearly the distance Saturday, he looks fully back to full fitness.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
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