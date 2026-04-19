Malo Gusto News: Eight crosses from defense
Gusto had eight crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United.
Gusto was once again in his typical starting role at right-back, notching 22 starts in 30 appearances this season. He would have a decent match both ways, notching three chances created and eight crosses in the attack to go along with one tackle and two clearances in the defense. He remains a decent threat on both sides of the ball, recording five goal contributions despite his full-back position.
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