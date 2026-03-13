Malo Gusto News: Nets one goal

Gusto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Gusto scored one goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against PSG, finding the net in the first half to equalize after a quick attacking move on an assist from Enzo Fernandez. The right-back was one of the few bright spots, contributing offensively while continuing to push forward from his defensive position, while also recording four tackles and three interceptions defensively. The Frenchman has now scored one goal and provided one assist while adding 13 tackles and 14 interceptions across seven Champions League appearances this season.