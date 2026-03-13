Malo Gusto headshot

Malo Gusto News: Nets one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gusto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Gusto scored one goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against PSG, finding the net in the first half to equalize after a quick attacking move on an assist from Enzo Fernandez. The right-back was one of the few bright spots, contributing offensively while continuing to push forward from his defensive position, while also recording four tackles and three interceptions defensively. The Frenchman has now scored one goal and provided one assist while adding 13 tackles and 14 interceptions across seven Champions League appearances this season.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malo Gusto See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago