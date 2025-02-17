Malo Gusto News: Plays 65 minutes

Gusto generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 loss versus Brighton. He was subbed off due to injury in the 65th minute.

Gusto earned his first league start since Jan 4, going 65 minutes in a quiet day at right back for the Blues. Since Reece James' return, the defender has remained just a bench option with two starts in the last six appearances, remaining James back up for Enzo Maresca.