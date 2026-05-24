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Malo Gusto News: Records own goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Gusto recorded an own goal, two tackles (zero won), three clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sunderland.

Gusto returned from a minor knock and played nearly the full match in the EPL finale, but his performance was marred by an own goal when he redirected Brian Brobbey's off-target strike into the net in the 50th minute. Despite that setback, the French full-back enjoyed a productive campaign, finishing with three goals and five assists, which represented a meaningful improvement over his output from the previous season. However, he fell short of the nine assists he recorded across all competitions in 2023/24. He'll join his country's squad for the World Cup, although he'll likely enter the tournament as a bench option.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
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