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Malo Gusto News: Starting on flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Gusto (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Sunderland.

Gusto missed the club's last match but is back in the team sheet for the finale, with the defender finding the starting XI. He has been their regular starter in the defense on the right all season, so this is a solid return. That said, he has recorded two goals, three assists and three clean sheets in 34 appearances (26 starts) this season.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
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