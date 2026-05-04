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Malo Gusto News: Stellar in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Gusto registered one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 3-1 defeat versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Gusto was unfortunate to not get an assist, thanks in large part to Chelsea's forwards failing in front of goal. The defender was fairly efficient at high volume, something which should pay off if he replicates these numbers against Liverpool. The former league champions have slipped this season, allowing 47 goals through 35 EPL games.

Malo Gusto
Chelsea
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