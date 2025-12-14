Gusto was central to both goals against the Toffees on Saturday, first releasing Cole Palmer with a neat through ball for the 21st minute opener. He then doubled the lead right before halftime, timing his run into the box to meet Pedro Neto's low pull back and finish past Jordan Pickford. His energy down the right side gave Chelsea constant forward thrust while still recovering well in transition, with a season high four clearances to conclude his brilliant shift. Gusto also targeted both of his shots for the first time this season, while tying a season high with two chances created as well.