Malte Amundsen Injury: Questionable against Orlando
Amundsen (knee) has been involved in training in recent weeks and is questionable for Friday's clash against Orlando, according to the MLS injury report.
Amundsen could make his return from a knee injury against Orlando on Friday, although he remains questionable for the clash. The defender has been progressing in his rehabilitation after being spotted in training in recent weeks, following a seven-game league absence due to the injury. If he is unavailable Friday, Yevgen Cheberko, Steven Moreira and Sean Zawadzki will likely make up the Crew's back three again.
