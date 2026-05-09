Malte Amundsen Injury: Questionable with thigh issue
Amundsen is a doubt for Sunday's clash against New York City FC as he deals with a thigh injury, according to the MLS player status report.
Amundsen could miss his first MLS match in almost a year if he fails to recover from this problem. In that case, Yevgen Cheberko may be able to fill in at left-back. Amundsen has been a solid defensive performer, so losing him would be tough news for the club for as long as he's sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now