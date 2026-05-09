Malte Amundsen Injury: Questionable with thigh issue

Amundsen is a doubt for Sunday's clash against New York City FC as he deals with a thigh injury, according to the MLS player status report.

Amundsen could miss his first MLS match in almost a year if he fails to recover from this problem. In that case, Yevgen Cheberko may be able to fill in at left-back. Amundsen has been a solid defensive performer, so losing him would be tough news for the club for as long as he's sidelined.