Malte Amundsen News: Assists in Saturday's opener

Amundsen assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win against Chicago Fire.

Amundsen started off the 2025 campaign with an assist as he set up Diego Rossi's strike in the 50th minute which took the 4-2 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.