Malte Amundsen News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Amundsen kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday as he won three duels and made two clearances on the defensive side of the pitch. He played well on the attack too as he created one chance and recorded multiple crosses in his third consecutive match. The main downside to his outing was a booking in the first half, his first of the season.