Malte Amundsen News: Keeps clean sheet versus Union

Amundsen generated one cross (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Amundsen kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8. He made five clearances and four interceptions -- both for just the second time this season -- and won one tackle on the defensive end. He also recorded one accurate cross as he played the full 90 minutes for the 10th consecutive match to start the season.