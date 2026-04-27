Malte Amundsen News: Keeps clean sheet versus Union
Amundsen generated one cross (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Union.
Amundsen kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8. He made five clearances and four interceptions -- both for just the second time this season -- and won one tackle on the defensive end. He also recorded one accurate cross as he played the full 90 minutes for the 10th consecutive match to start the season.
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