Malte Amundsen News: Ready for season opener

Amundsen (groin) said he's "100 percent healthy and ready to go" ahead of the season opener against Chicago Fire on Saturday, Kellyanne Stitts of WSYX ABC 6 reports.

The defender suffered an injury in the postseason, but he worked with physical therapists in his native Denmark during the offseason to recover. Amundsen figures to be a solid depth piece for the Crew's defensive line in 2025.