Malte Amundsen headshot

Malte Amundsen News: Ready for season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 10:41am

Amundsen (groin) said he's "100 percent healthy and ready to go" ahead of the season opener against Chicago Fire on Saturday, Kellyanne Stitts of WSYX ABC 6 reports.

The defender suffered an injury in the postseason, but he worked with physical therapists in his native Denmark during the offseason to recover. Amundsen figures to be a solid depth piece for the Crew's defensive line in 2025.

Malte Amundsen
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
