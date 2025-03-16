Fantasy Soccer
Malte Amundsen headshot

Malte Amundsen News: Sees red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Amundsen was shown a straight red in the 61st minute and was sent off during Saturday's clash with San Diego.

Amundsen was sent off with a straight red card Saturday. The defender has been a regular starter and will miss the next match against New York City. His absence will force a change in the backline, with Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios likely taking on a larger role in defense for that game.

Malte Amundsen
Columbus Crew
