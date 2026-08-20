Malte Amundsen News: Six crosses in loss

Amundsen recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and three clearances in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against CF Montreal.

Amundsen set a season high with six crosses in Saturday's loss but failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created despite that volume. The defender still is without a goal contribution this season after recording 12 across the last three campaigns with Columbus, and he has just two clean sheets as the defense continues to struggle. He and the Crew will need to get back on track quickly in order to make the playoffs and salvage what has been a poor season to this point.