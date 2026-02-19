Mama Balde Injury: Available against Marseille

Balde (quadriceps) is back in contention for Friday's clash against Marseille, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference, according to Ouest France.

Balde returned to full team training last week and, after logging a complete week of sessions, is cleared and available for Friday's clash against Marseille. The forward had been sidelined for the last five matches with a quadriceps injury, but he is now set to rejoin the squad and provide a much-needed spark to the Ti-Zefs' frontline. With his fitness trending in the right direction, Balde should be in the mix to compete for a starting spot in the upcoming fixtures.