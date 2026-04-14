Mama Balde Injury: Back in team training

Balde (thigh) returned to team training but is likely too short for Sunday's clash against Nantes, with a return for next week's fixture against Lens shaping up as the more realistic target, the club posted.

Balde has been through a difficult stretch with a thigh injury, having suffered a relapse that pushed his return back by several weeks after initially coming back before the international break. Getting back on the training pitch is an encouraging sign, but the club is taking a cautious approach rather than rushing him back before he is fully ready. Remy Labeau is expected to continue in a larger role in his absence for the Nantes fixture before Balde pushes to regain his spot in the rotation next week.