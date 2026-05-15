Mama Balde Injury: Likely out against Angers
Balde (undisclosed) stopped his training session and appears unlikely to feature in Sunday's season finale against Angers, according to Ouest France.
Balde's early exit from training is a concern for Brest heading into the final fixture of the season, with no details provided on the nature of the issue. The club will assess his condition ahead of Sunday's kickoff before making a final call on his involvement against the Angevins.
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