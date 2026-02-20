Mama Balde Injury: Not available Friday

Balde (quadriceps) didn't make the squad for Friday's clash against Marseille, the club posted.

Balde was back in full training after shaking off his quad issue that sidelined him for the last five games, and there was real buzz about him suiting up for Friday night's showdown with Marseille. In the end, though, the trip to the Velodrome came a little too soon, and he didn't crack the squad. Until he's back at 100 percent and fully match-ready, Remy Labeau is set to keep logging heavy minutes and carrying more weight up top.