Mama Balde Injury: Out three weeks

Balde is out for the next three weeks to recover from a thigh injury, according to his club.

Balde returned to play before the international break but is now back on the sidelines, appearing to suffer a relapse that will need further time to recover. The club now expects him to miss around three more weeks, set to return when facing Nantes on April 19. This continues a rough stretch for the attacker, as he has only appeared in one game since Jan. 4, more of a rotational option either way when fit.