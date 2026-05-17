Mama Balde headshot

Mama Balde Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Balde (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's final fixture of the season against Angers, bringing his campaign to a premature end, according to the club.

Balde finishes the season with two goals, two assists and seven key passes across 18 Ligue 1 appearances, having provided a useful attacking contribution during his time on the pitch throughout the campaign. His absence leaves Brest short of options in the attack as they close out their season against Angers.

Mama Balde
Brest
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