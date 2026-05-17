Mama Balde Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Balde (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's final fixture of the season against Angers, bringing his campaign to a premature end, according to the club.

Balde finishes the season with two goals, two assists and seven key passes across 18 Ligue 1 appearances, having provided a useful attacking contribution during his time on the pitch throughout the campaign. His absence leaves Brest short of options in the attack as they close out their season against Angers.