Mama Balde Injury: Suffers groin injury

Balde is questionable for Sunday's match against Paris FC due to an adductor injury, according to manager Eric Roy, per Franck Le Dorze of L'Equipe.

Balde has suffered a new injury just to add to his injury issues this season, as the attacker is now a late call with an adductor injury. The club is unlikely to take any risks with the player, so there is a decent chance he misses out. He hasn't started in a match since January and only has eight starts in 15 appearances this season, so a bench spot was only likely even if he was fit.