Mama Balde News: Back in squad Friday

Balde (thigh) will be included in the squad for Friday's clash against Lens, according to coach Eric Roy. "Balde is feeling better and will be in the group tomorrow."

Balde's return to the matchday squad is an encouraging development after a difficult stretch that included a relapse pushing his recovery back by several weeks. The forward had been operating in a rotational capacity before the injury and is expected to resume that role upon his return. Remy Labeau, who had been filling in during his absence, is likely to see his minutes reduced with Balde back in contention.