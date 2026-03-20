Mama Balde News: Option against Auxerre

Balde (quadriceps) is back available for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Eric Roy, per Nicolas Blanzat from Ici Breizh. "Balde and Locko are back in the squad."

Balde has been sidelined since early January with a quadriceps injury but is back available in time for Saturday's clash against Auxerre. After more than two months out, he will likely be eased back into action, though he could still pick up minutes with Ludovic Ajorque unavailable due to suspension.