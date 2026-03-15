Mamadou Coulibaly News: Assists off bench Saturday

Coulibaly assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Brest.

Coulibaly came off the bench and immediately tilted the momentum in Monaco's favor, eventually setting up Aleksandr Golovin for the 78th-minute second goal against the Ti-Zefs. His fresh legs injected real energy into the midfield and gave Monaco more forward drive after Brest had managed to stay within striking distance for most of the second half. Coulibaly also created two chances during his 33-minute cameo, once again showing the impact he can bring off the bench after recording two assists in his last three starts across all competitions for the Diagonale.