Mamadou Coulibaly News: Assists on Saturday
Coulibaly assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Lens.
Coulibaly set up Folarin Balogun's drilled finish in the 62nd minute. Coulibaly made 21 passes and also recorded three clearances and two tackles. He has now contributed to three goals across the last five games and is up to five goal contributions for the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now