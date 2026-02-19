Mamadou Coulibaly News: Picks one match ban
Coulibaly is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Coulibaly picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the clash against Angers on Feb. 28. The midfielder has been a bench option in the last three games for the Diagonale, therefore his absence will have only a minor impact on the starting XI.
