Mamadou Coulibaly News: Scores, sees red

Coulibaly provided an assist to Maghnes Akliouche for the opener in the first half against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday before being sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half. He added one key pass and two tackles in the match. The midfielder has been one of the few bright spots for his side this season, tallying three goals and three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.