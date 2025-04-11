Fantasy Soccer
Mamadou Diakhon Injury: Doesn't make bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Diakhon (ankle) is not on the bench for Friday's game against Lens.

Diakhon was included in the squad list, but the striker didn't make the cut and wasn't selected for this match. He has two goals on 24 appearances (five starts) this season, so he wasn't expected to have a lot of upside even if deemed healthy. His next chance to play will come Sunday, April 20 against Toulouse.

