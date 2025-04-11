Mamadou Diakhon Injury: Doesn't make bench Friday
Diakhon (ankle) is not on the bench for Friday's game against Lens.
Diakhon was included in the squad list, but the striker didn't make the cut and wasn't selected for this match. He has two goals on 24 appearances (five starts) this season, so he wasn't expected to have a lot of upside even if deemed healthy. His next chance to play will come Sunday, April 20 against Toulouse.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now